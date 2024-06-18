Nagar kirtan held in memory of Guru Arjan Dev at Chohla Sahib

Tarn Taran, June 17
A nagar kirtan led by Panj Piaras was taken out from Sarhali village to Chohla Sahib village on Monday in remembrance of the Fifth Guru Sri Guru Arjan Dev’s visit to Chohla sahib. The devotees from the surrounding villages participated in the nagar kirtan with devotion. The nagar kirtan was welcomed by the Sangat of the area, who had prepared langar for devotees. Despite the scorching heat the devotees took part in the nagar kirtan, walking a stretch of five kilometres from Sarhali to Chohla Sahib. Baba Sukha Singh, head, Kar Seva sect, Sarhali and Baba Hakam Singh, Sarhali, had arranged the nagar kirtan. Former Jathedar Singh Sahib Takht Sri Patna Sahib Giani Iqbal Singh too participated in the procession.
