Nagar kirtan in remembrance of Baba Jassa Singh Ahluwalia

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 30

A nagar kirtan procession dedicated to the 300th birth anniversary of Baba Jassa Singh Ahluwalia was taken out from Darbar Sahib, Tarn Taran, to historic Sursing village here on Sunday.

Under the patronage of Guru Granth Sahib, the procession was led by Panj Piaras. The religious societies of Tarn Taran town and the area extended their cooperation for the smooth movement of the procession.

Singh Sahib Bhai Satpal Singh, head granthi of Darbar Sahib (Tarn Taran), performed ardas before the start of the procession for Sursingh. Dharwinder Singh, manager, Darbar Sahib, said the procession reached Sursing in the evening after passing through various villages.

Residents of the village served langar and other eatables to the devotees participating in the nagar kirtan.