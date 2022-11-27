Nagar kirtan marks Gurpurb

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, NOVEMBER 26

A nagar kirtan was organised here today to commemorate the martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh master, Guru Teg Bahadur.

The SGPC organised the nagar kirtan. It started from the Akal Takht and concluded at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal. The nagar kirtan passed through Guru Ramdas Niwas, Chowk Paragdas, Chowk Manna Singh, Chowk Karori, Chowk Baba Sahib, Gurdwara Kaulsar, Atta Mandi, Bazar Papdaan, Guru Bazar, and culminated at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal. A large number of devotees participated in it. Gatka and band parties displayed their skills.

Sikh devotees participate in a nagar kirtan procession to commemorate the martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh master, Guru Teg Bahadur, in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

Sikh devotees participate in a nagar kirtan procession to commemorate the martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh master, Guru Teg Bahadur, in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

Sikh devotees participate in a nagar kirtan procession to commemorate the martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh master, Guru Teg Bahadur, in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar