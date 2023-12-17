Nagar kirtan marks martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 16

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised a nagar kirtan from Sri Akal Takht Sahib to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal today on the occasion of the martyrdom day of the ninth Guru Tegh Bahadur. The nagar kirtan led by “Panj Pyaras” commenced after prayer by Head Granthi of Sri Harmandir Sahib and Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Raghbir Singh.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and other prominent personalities were present on the occasion. A large number of devotees participated in the nagar kirtan.

The nagar kirtan passed through the par karma of Darbar Sahib, Sri Guru Ramdas Niwas, Chowk Paragdas, Chowk Manna Singh, Chowk Crori, Chowk Baba Sahib, Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai, Gurdwara Kaulsar Sahib, Atta Mandi, Bazaar Bansan, Bazaar Papapdan, Bazaar Kathiyan, Guru Bazaar and ended at Gurdwara Guru Ka Mahal. Devotees welcomed the nagar kirtan at different places and paid obeisance to the Guru. Gatka was organised and band parties played religious hymns in the nagar kirtan.

Harjinder Singh Dhami said Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib created a unique history in the world by giving martyrdom for the protection of other religion. He said Guru’s principle of self-sacrifice for others showed mankind the way to freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion. Dhami also remembered Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dyala, who were martyred along with Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

Bhai Manjit Singh Bhurakohna, member of the SGPC, Surjit Singh Bhittewad, Amarjit Singh Bandala, Baba Satnam Singh, Qila Anandgarh Sahib, Pratap Singh, secretary, Tejinder Singh Padda, manager, Darbar Sahib, Bhagwant Singh Dhangera, deputy secretary, Gurcharan Singh Kuhala, Jaswinder Singh Jassi and Prof Sukhdev Singh were present on the occasion.

#Akal Takht #SGPC #Sikhs