Nagar kirtan in Amritsar marks Parkash Purb of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 20

A nagar kirtan dedicated to the Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) of Guru Tegh Bahadur was taken out from Akal Takht to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal — the birth place of Guru on Wednesday.

Head granthi of the Golden Temple Giani Jagtar Singh, SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh, prominent personalities, SGPC members, officials, representatives of Singh Sabha Societies and a large sangat expressed their devotion and reverence by participating in the nagar kirtan.

On the occasion, the devotees witnessed gatka performances by nihangs.

He said a large gurmat samagam (religious congregation) will be organised on Thursday morning at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, in which, granthi singhs, saints, representatives of Nihang Singh Jathebandis, Sabha Societies and prominent personalities will participate in large number. He appealed to the sangat to participate in the congregation.

SGPC president said the life of ninth Guru and his martyrdom is an example of protection of dharma (righteousness) and the governments taking inspiration from the same, should enact such a law which ensures strict punishments to the culprits who attack on anybody’s religious freedom and disrespect the religious symbols.

Those present in the nagar kirtan included SGPC members Bhai Rajinder Singh, Bhai Manjit Singh, Bhai Ram Singh, and Bhai Ajaib Singh, Baba Satnam Singh of Qila Anandgarh, head granthi Bhai Malkit Singh, SGPC secretary Mohinder Singh, manager of the Golden Temple Sulakhan Singh and superintendent Malkit Singh and others.

The sangat also had a glimpse of shastras of the guru displayed in a special bus outside Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall. The bus has been specially brought from Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

