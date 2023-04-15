Nagar kirtan taken out

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 14

To mark the day of the establishment of the Khalsa Sajna Divas, religious congregations were organised at Darbar Sahib on Friday. Devotees thronged the Darbar Sahib in the morning. A nagar kirtan was taken out in the Parkarma of Darbar Sahib with Guru Granth Sahib placed in a golden Palki Sahib.