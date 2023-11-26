Nagar kirtan taken out ahead of Guru Nanak's Parkash Purab celebrations in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 25

Khalsa College educational institutions today organised a nagar kirtan, a huge religious procession, to commemorate the 554th Parkash Purab of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev. The nagar kirtan started from historic Khalsa College campus and culminated at the Golden Temple’s precincts amid religious fervour and devotion.

Panj Pyaras lead a nagar kirtan in Tarn Taran.

Students from 18 colleges and schools under the Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) participated in the nagar kirtan. They recited hymns from Gurbani while going through various parts of the city before reaching the Golden Temple.

The procession had a Guru Granth Sahib placed on well decorated palanquin which was led by Panj Pyaras. Participants clad in colourful dresses recited hymns and raised slogans of “Bole So Nihal” and “Nanak Aya, Jagat Jagaya”.

Children take part in a religious procession organised to commemorate the 554th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev in Amritsar on Saturday.

Devotees displayed Gatka (Sikh martial art) and students’ bands played music. Besides, students held a PT show and played drums as the nagar kirtan passed through GT Road, Putlighar, Sadar, railway station, Bhandari Bridge, Hall Gate and Town Hall.

In Tarn Taran, a nagar kirtan was taken out to mark the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. The nagar kirtan was led by Guru Granth Sahib and Panj Pyaras. The religious procession started from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Senior Secondary School. A large number of devotees from villages and the town participated in the procession. Devotees displayed gatka (martial art) and bands played music during the nagar kirtan. The town was decorated arches. Flowers were showered on devotees who participated in the nagar kirtan.

