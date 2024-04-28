 Nagar kirtan taken out ahead of Guru Teg Bahadur’s birth anniversary : The Tribune India

  • Nagar kirtan taken out ahead of Guru Teg Bahadur’s birth anniversary

Devotees take out a nagar kirtan at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 27

Devotees took part in the nagar kirtan taken out to mark Parkash Purb of Guru Teg Bahadur in the holy city on Saturday.

The religious procession started from Akal Takht for Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, the birthplace of Guru Teg Bahadur. On the way, it passed Akal Takht, Sri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas, Chowk Pragdas, Chowk Baba Sahib, Chowk Karori, Ramsar road, Baba Deep Singh Colony, Chowk Moni, Haveli Abalwaiyan, Chowk Jai Singh, Bazar Loharan, Chowk Lachmansar, Dhab Basti Ram, Chowk Chatti Khohi, Bazar Bansan, Bazar Papad, Bazar Kathiya and Guru Bazar before culminating at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal.

During the nagar kirtan, gatka parties showcased their martial arts and band parties enhanced the splendour of the nagar kirtan with melodious tunes. On the occasion, SGPC general secretary Rajinder Singh Mehta congratulated the devotees on the birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur and said his life and martyrdom would continue to serve as an example for humanity to come. He appealed to the sangat to follow the path shown by Guru Teg Bahadur.

Meanwhile, SGPC secretary Partap Singh said a Gurmat ceremony will be held at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal on the occasion of the Parkash Gurpurb on April 29. In this regard, Akhand Path Sahib was started today at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal.

#Akal Takht #Sikhs


