Nagar kirtan taken out in Tarn Taran on eve of Guru Arjan Dev's martyrdom day

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 22

A nagar kirtan was taken out on the eve of Guru Arjan Dev’s 417th martyrdom day from Darbar Sahib here on Monday.

Under the patronship of the holy Guru Granth Sahib, the Panj Piaras led the procession in which a large number of devotees participated. The religious societies from all over the area along with prominent personalities from the town supported Bhai Dharwinder Singh, manager, Darbar Sahib, Tarn Taran, for the success of the nagar kirtan procession.

Singh Sahib Bhai Gurjant Singh, head granthi, performed the ardas before the departure of the procession. However, a contingent Punjab Police personnel was also present. The procession passed different streets, bazaars and roads of the town before concluding at its starting point.

Devotees welcomed the nagar kirtan at several points on the way where sweetened water and langar was served to participants. Band and gatka parties and school students wearing attractive uniforms added to the grandeur of the procession.