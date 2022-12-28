Nagar kirtan taken out from Akal Takht to mark Guru Gobind Singh's parkash purab

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, DECEMBER 27

Two days before the parkash purab of Guru Gobind Singh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) along with various Sikh organisations took out a nagar kirtan here on Tuesday.

Sikh youth perfom gatka during a nagar kirtan procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Amritsar.

The nagar kirtan started off from Akal Takh. Giani Jagtar Singh, head granthi, Golden Temple, performed an ardas on the occasion. The palanquin carrying Guru Granth Sahib was decorated beautifully.

A large number of devotees participated in the nagar kirtan, reciting ‘Waheguru’.

Aerial acrobatics: A boy perfoms gatka during a nagar kirtan procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Starting from Akal Takht, the Nagar Kirtan passed through different localities of the walled city before concluding at Akal Takht. The localities from where the nagar kirtan passed were, Guru Ramdas Niwas, Brahm Buta Market, Bazar Mai Sevan, Bazar Kathian, Bazar Papada Wala, Bazar Bansan, Chowk Chatti Khuhi, Chaul Mandi, Dal Mandi, Dhab Vasti Ram, Jora Pipal, Lachmansar, Chowk, Babasaheb Chowk and Bazaar Paragdas.

The Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) also organised a nagar kirtan to mark the parkash purab. After performing an ardas at a gurdwara situated on the CKD’s head office campus, the nagar kirtan proceeded to the Golden Temple. The nagar kirtan passed through different localities of the city. Gatka teams, teaching and non-teaching staff of the CKD schools, colleges, hospitals, orphanage and other institutions participated in it.

CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who is also Local bodies Minister, welcomed the sangat that took part in the nagar kirtan and extended wishes to them.

