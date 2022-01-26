Nagar kirtan to mark Baba Deep Singh’s birth anniversary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 25

A nagar kirtan will be taken out to mark the 340th birth anniversary of Baba Deep Singh Shahid here tomorrow.

Besides, a two-day gurmat samagam will also begin at Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh Shaheed at Chatiwind Gate. Being organised by the SGPC in collaboration with sabha societies and sangat, an akhand path was held in this regard at the gurdwara here on Tuesday.

Kulwinder Singh Ramdas, deputy secretary of the Shiromani committee, said like every year the birth anniversary of Baba Deep Singh was being celebrated at the gurdwara. The bhog of the akhand path will take place on January 27.

The nagar kirtan will start from Akal Takht and after passing thorugh Guru Ramdas Niwas, Braham Buta Market, Mahna Singh Road, Jallianwala Bagh, Lakkar Mandi Bazaar, Sultanwind Gate, Swaran House, Golden Cloth Market, Sultanwind Road, Tej Nagar Chowk, Chatiwind Gate, etc, will conclude at Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh Shahid.

#AkalTakht #SGPC #Sikhs