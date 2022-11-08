Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 7

Khalsa educational institutions organised a mega religious nagar kirtan to commemorate the 553rd Parkash Purb of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev. The nagar kirtan, which started from the historic Khalsa College campus, culminated at the Golden Temple amid religious fervour and devotion.

Students from various educational institutions under the Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) participated in the procession. Chanting holy hymns from Gurbani, they passed through various parts of the city before reaching Harmandar Sahib to pay obeisance.

The procession had the Guru Granth Sahib placed in the well decorated palanquin, led by `Panj Pairas’ (five beloveds) and participants clad in colourful dresses and attires recited hymns and slogan ‘Bole so nihal’ ranted the air. The display of gatkas (Sikh martial art), music of the bands, PT show and beating of the drums were witnessed as the students’ impressive parade passed the GT Road, Putlighar, Sadar, railway station, Bhandari Bridge, Hall Gate and Town Hall before reaching Darbar Sahib.

Top management functionaries, led by KCGC honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, principals, teaching and non-teaching staff of colleges and schools also took part in the massive parade.

While congratulating one and all on eve of Gurpurab, Chhina said Guru Nanak Dev’s message of peace and universal brotherhood was most relevant today. “The society is divided and we must follow the dictates of the Guru who talked about universal brotherhood and peaceful co-existence,” said Chhina. He said as per their traditions, they had arranged the nagar kirtan.

Similarly, Chief Khalsa Diwan management and students from its educational institutions welcomed the nagar kirtan and Panj Piaras commemorating the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Sahib. On the route from Khalsa College to Harmandir Sahib, CKD management and staff stood to welcome them. They wished Parkash Purb greetings to KCGC governing council and other eminent personalities, principals and social scholars who also took part in the procession. While showering flowers on Palki Sahib, “Punj Piyaras” were honoured with siropas and flower garlands by Chief Khalsa Diwan members. Parshad was served to all by Chief Khalsa Diwan. CKD president and Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar led the CKD management in greeting the nagar kirtan.

Meanwhile, devotees made a beeline to pay their obeisance at the Golden Temple to mark the occasion. A heavy rush of devotees was seen in the Golden Temple complex waiting to take a holy dip in the Amrit Sarovar.

Religious events mark eve of Parkash Utsav

Tarn Taran: Several educational institutions across the district marked the eve of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev with great devotion.

At Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, a special prayer was organised and shabad kirtan was held by students.

The students shed light on Guruji’s teachings and life, through a PPT, depicting the most significant events from his life. Principal Manisha Sood asked students to always follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

The day was celebrated with great religious fervor in Shah Harbans Singh International School, Raniwalah. The students themselves performed shabad kirtan and there was an inter-house educational competition organised, in which students presented poems, lectures and kavishri regarding the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

The winners were given prizes by the school management. Managing Director Gulwinder Singh Sandhu, while addressing on the occasion, stressed to follow the teaching of Guru Nanak Dev.

Mata Sahib Kaur Modern Senior Secondary School, Bharowal, too celebrated the Prakash Utsav, in which besides the students, their parents and locals also participated. The school students presented shabad kirtan with great devotion.