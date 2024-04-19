Baba Bakala Naib Tehsildar makes it to IAS

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, April 18

Gaurav Upal, 26, posted as Naib Tehsildar at Baba Bakala, is set to begin his journey as an IAS officer after securing 174th rank in the UPSC results announced a few days back. A resident of Kapurthala, Gaurav has been serving as Naib Tehsildar in Baba Bakala since 2023 and had previously attempted to crack UPSC civil services exam twice. This was his third attempt.

Gaurav met the Amritsar DC Thori with the latter calling him a ‘hardworking young officer, who has all the qualities for leading the administrative force of the country.’ A BTech from Delhi, Gaurav said that he prepared for the exams since the time of Covid lockdown. “I used that time to focus on clearing the UPSC, which I couldn’t do in my previous two attempts. In 2023, while my focus was on clearing UPSC, I also got selected for a posting as Naib Tehsildar in Kapurthala by the Punjab Government.” He said that time, he prepared for his exam.

