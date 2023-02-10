Nanaksar residents protest poor sanitation in locality

Tarn Taran, February 9
Residents of Nanaksar locality of Tarn Taran city today lodged a strong protest against the Tarn Taran Municipal Council over poor sanitation in the area.
Pargat Singh and Daljit Singh Duialpura, leaders of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) who were leading the resident, said sewer pipes in the locality were blocked for the past more than six months. No sanitary employee ever visits Gali Comredan Wali of the locality. Garbage and waste could be seen scattered all round emanating foul smell.
The leaders alleged that residents brought the issue to the notice of Municipal Council officials time and again, but to no avail.
The leaders warned that in case officials failed to improve the sanitary condition of the locality, residents would hold a protest against the Municipal Council on February 14.
Scattered garbage emanates foul smell
