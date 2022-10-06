Narcotics, ammunition seized near IB

Amritsar, October 5
Troops of the BSF Punjab Frontier recovered 2.060 kg of narcotics and ammunition near the India-Pakistan border, which falls under the Amritsar area today.
An official revealed, “During the early morning hours, some BSF jawans heard the sound of something being flung over the fencing near the border area, near Bharopal.
After scouring the area, four packets of narcotics wrapped with a yellow adhesive tape were recovered from the agricultural field on this side of the border fence. In one of these packets, a carton containing 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition was also recovered.
No arrest has been made in the case yet but an attempt to smuggle contraband was foiled.
