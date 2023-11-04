Narcotics, drone recovered from villages in border belt

Amritsar, November 3
The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police in a joint operation have recovered narcotics. In another operation, the BSF recovered a drone from the India-Pakistan border in the Amritsar (Rural) district today.
In the first instance, during a search operation around 5 pm, one packet of contraband suspected to be heroin (gross weight 490 grams) wrapped in yellow adhesive tape was found from a field adjacent Rattan Khurd village.
In another search on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd village around 5:45 pm, a drone quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic made in China) was recovered from a field.
No arrest was made in either of the incidents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
128 killed as strong quake hit Nepal, death toll expected to rise
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...
As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home
Appeals to Punjab, other neighbouring states to check crop r...