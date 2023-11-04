Narcotics, drone recovered from villages in border belt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 3

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police in a joint operation have recovered narcotics. In another operation, the BSF recovered a drone from the India-Pakistan border in the Amritsar (Rural) district today.

In the first instance, during a search operation around 5 pm, one packet of contraband suspected to be heroin (gross weight 490 grams) wrapped in yellow adhesive tape was found from a field adjacent Rattan Khurd village.

In another search on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd village around 5:45 pm, a drone quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic made in China) was recovered from a field.

No arrest was made in either of the incidents.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #Punjab Police