Narrow escape for Kisan Sangharsh Committee leader in firing incident

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

The Lopoke police have booked unknown persons for allegedly opening fire at Kisan Naujwan Sangharsh Committee’s district secretary Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Chawinda Khurd village. He had a narrow escape in the incident which occurred 10 days ago. A case was registered in this connection yesterday after a probe.

The victim had named several persons in his complaint who had allegedly fired at his vehicle. However, following investigation, the police claimed that the location of the suspects could not be established. Hence, the police registered a case against unknown persons.

Kuldeep Singh stated to the police that on September 5, he got Baldev Singh of Kaler village and Virsa Singh of Kotla Doom village admitted to the Lopoke Civil Hospital. Kuldeep said he was going to Kaler village for taking beddings of Kisan Sangarsh Committee when an I-20 car started following his vehicle. The victim said he saw Gurlal Singh of Kotla Doom village and some unknown persons in the car.

The victim said he saw another car stationed near Sohal Workshop. The car occupants, including Malkeet Singh of Kalianwala, were carrying weapons and they signalled him to stop his SUV. Sensing danger, he sped from the spot and turned towards Kohali village after which car occupants started firing at his vehicle. The victim said when he entered Kohali village to save himself the suspects fled from the spot.

The police said call details and locations of the suspects were not found at the spot after which a case under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against unidentified persons.