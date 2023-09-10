National Lok Adalat resolves 19,833 cases

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 9

National Lok Adalat settled 19,833 cases at District Courts in Ajnala and Baba Bakala Sahib today.

The Lok Adalat was held under the guidance of Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, District and Sessions Judge, Amritsar, and on the directions of the National Legal Services Authority and the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, Mohali.

Rachhpal Singh, Civil Judge, Senior Division, said cases related to criminal compoundable offences, bank recovery, cheque bounce, matrimonial disputes, electricity and water bills, telecom, MACT, labour disputes and traffic challans were taken up at the Lok Adalat.

In all, 31 benches were constituted, including 23 at Amritsar District Courts, one of permanent Lok Adalat, one of Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court, one of Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, three at Ajnala and two benches at Baba Bakala Sahib.

Revenue courts of the district administration also constituted 12 Lok Adalat benches for taking up and disposal of maximum cases in the Lok Adalat. Besides, four benches of counselling cell were constituted by crime against women cell of the Police Department.

In all, 29,284 cases were taken up at the National Lok Adalat out of which 19,833 were settled.

Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, District and Sessions Judge, said the Lok Adalats were organised by the Legal Services Authority as an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mode wherein pre-litigative and pending cases in courts were disposed of on the basis of amicable settlement and without payment of any expenses by litigants.

Lok Adalats offered free of cost judicial service to litigating parties for the settlement of their disputes and saving them from prolonged litigation, she said.

