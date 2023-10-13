National seminar focuses on contribution of small scale industries in Punjab’s economy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 12

The department of economics, Khalsa College for Women (KCW), on Thursday organised a national seminar on the “Challenges and Prospects of MSME and Underemployment”. The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) sponsored a national seminar that focused on the contribution of small scale industries in the economy of Punjab.

Guru Nanak Dev University professor Emeritus Dr Ranjit Singh Ghuman, who was a keynote speaker, said, “If we want to improve the economy of the state, the need of the hour is to propagate and encourage small scale industries. The current scenario seems challenging for big and small occupation, but if we want to address the tackle the problem of rising underemployment, we have to make drastic changes in the economic policies of the state.”

Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina stressed the need for making reforms in the industrial policies of the state. He said boosting small scale industries could further trigger economic upswing.

In the technical session of the seminar, assistant professor Dr Baljit Kaur said there was a need for improvement in job market. Dr Swaraj Kaur spoke on the futuristic possibilities of industrialisation of the border state.

Explaining the significance of the seminar, Prof Anupama Uppal of the Department of Economics, Punjabi University, Patiala, said, “The state must explore possible solutions which can generate revenue and employment through MSME’s supportive policies,” she added.

In the session, about 20 research papers were presented by various scholars clarifying the subject.