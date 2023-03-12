National seminar on edu policy at GNDU

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

The Department of Electronics Technology, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), in collaboration with the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology, Ministry of Education, Government of India, New Delhi, organised a two-day national seminar on “National Education Policy in Technical Education (NEP-2020) and Implementation of Technical Terminology in Punjabi”. The concluding day saw more than 100 participants from various educational institutes of Punjab, as well as other states.

Addressing the seminar, Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu said the medium of education in a number of countries is the mother tongue. “Focusing on this, the main objective of the NEP is to provide knowledge of technical subjects in the mother tongue. This is the reason why GNDU has also taken a lead and come up with a technical vocabulary in Punjabi for technical courses,” he said.

Dr Ravinder Singh Sawhney, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, while highlighting various aspects of the NEP, said the policy aims to make regional languages the language of knowledge. Delivering the keynote address, Dr Girish Nath Jha, Chairman, Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT), Ministry of Education, explained various activities carried out by the CSTT in the context of education policy.