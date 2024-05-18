Natshala founder made brand ambassador of Swachhta drive

Amritsar, May 17
Shiromani playwright Jatinder Brar, founder of Punjab Natshala, has been appointed the brand ambassador of Swachhta Survekshan-2024 by the Municipal Corporation, Amritsar, to create awareness and good thinking among people through theatre. The Swachhta Survekshan will soon be launched and field assessments of urban as well rural centres will soon begin. This year’s theme for the survey is ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’.
The certificate was handed over to Jatinder Brar by the Municipal Corporation officials in the Punjab Natshala office today. MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh said that through his talent with words as a playwright, Brar is rendering better service by creating good thinking among the people and making them aware of various contemporary issues. “The Corporation is feeling proud and expresses the hope that he will continue his services in the same manner in future also,” said Harpreet Singh.
Jatinder Brar who has been bestowed the honour of Shiromani Natakar for his service to theatre is an engineer by profession. The octogenarian’s love for theatre and literature can be gauged from the fact that he converted his factory located in front of Khalsa College into a theatre space that has groomed many notable names in theatre, film and television industry. From here, artists like Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar came out and went ahead. Brar has always been at the forefront of creating awareness through the medium of theatre on social and civic issues.
