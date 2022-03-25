Naurangabad factory was running sans nod

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 24

The factory in which three persons died in Naurangabad village was found to be running illegally. SDM Rajnish Arora said a detailed report regarding the negligence on the part of the departments concerned was being sent to the state government. Dilbag Singh (45) of Malmohri, the owner of the factory; his uncle Harbhajan Singh (60); and factory worker Dilbag Singh (65) of Dhotian died after inhaling the toxic gas from the molasses stored in the factory.

The said factory — BS Agro Feed and Oil Mills Naurangabad — situated on the roadside on the Tarn Taran-Goindwal Sahib road was producing feed for animals for the last more than a year. The SDM said he had sought report from the Deputy Director, Factories.

They not only failed to take the certificate from the Pollution Control Department, but even managed to get power connection without NOC.

There was no arrangement for the release of gases produced with the heat of molasses. The postmortem of the bodies was conducted on Thursday and the bodies of Harbhajan and Dilbag Dhotian were cremated. The body of owner Dilbag Singh (45) would be cremated on Friday as the family was waiting for his son’s return from abroad.