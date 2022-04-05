Navjot Singh Sidhu aims to stop exodus of Congress councillors into AAP

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, April 4
After a spate of meetings and moves by Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu to increase the strength of the AAP in the Municipal Corporation, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has initiated the process to mobilise the party leaders to counter the attempts.
Rintu has managed to convince a large number of Congress councillors to switch over to the AAP. However, there has not been any concrete move by senior Congress leaders to oppose the poaching of their councillors.
For this first time after debacle in the Assembly election, local Congress leaders, including former Punjab Pradesh Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Deputy CM OP Soni, former Cabinet minister Rajkumar Verka, MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, former MLAs Inderbir Singh Bularia, Sunil Dutti, Jugal Kishore Sharma, District Congress Urban president Ashwini Pappu and state general secretary Joginder Pal Dhingra gathered at a club here on Sunday.
Expressing their concern over Congress councillors leaving the party, they were unanimous in their opinion of turning the tables against Mayor Rintu. They stressed on meeting colleagues, strengthening and boosting the morale of the party councillors. They said that the next strategy would be decided after the instructions from the High Court which they filed in the matter.
Earlier, the number of AAP councillors in MC General House rose to 27 on April 1. Keeping in view the five AAP MLAs being members of General House, the AAP has a total of 33 members in the 89 member house.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana special assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...