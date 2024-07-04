NCC cadet summer camp concludes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The NCC cadets of School of Eminence, Chheharta, under First Punjab Battalion NCC excelled during the summer training camp held in June. Manmeet Kaur, Principal, School of Eminence, Chheharta, said during the vacations, students participated in Combined Annual Training Camp, a Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat Camp held at Ropar, similarly trekking camp Amarkantak Madhya Pradesh, rock-climbing camp Pithoragarh, Himachal Pradesh, Thal Sainik Camp, Gurdaspur etc. NCC cadets of the school won medals in various activities and made the name of their school. During these camps students got the opportunity to travel to different parts of the country apart from army training. In Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat Camp, NCC students from different states of the country exchanged their culture and saw the sightseeing around Chandigarh. During the rock climbing camp, they were trained to climb and descend mountains. In the same way, students were trained in obstacles and firing in Thal Sainik camp.

Dr Maninder is new Director Research

Dr Maninder Lal Singh, Professor, Department of Electronics Technology joined as Director Research, Guru Nanak Dev University. Dr. K.S. Kahlon, Registrar, Dr. Shalini Behl, Professor In charge (Examination), Dr. Ravinder Kumar, Head, Dept. of Electronics Technology, Dr. Ravinder S. Sawhney, Professor, Dept. of Electronics Technology and other Colleagues and Staff members were present. Dr. Maninder Lal Singh, Professor, Dept. of Electronics Technology has 33 years of teaching and research experience. He has worked in the capacity of Dean, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Head, Dept. of Electronics Technology and having additional charge as Head, Dept. of Civil Engineering and Library Sciences. He said in the capacity of Director Research, he is committed for the favourable environment for the promotion of research and procuring more research oriented grants in the University.

Webinar on ‘Drugs, Illegal Trafficking’

A webinar on ‘Drugs and Illegal Trafficking’ was organised a webinar on the topic ‘First National e-Mind Mapping Competition and e-Symposium’ in connection with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking-2024. Baba Farid University of Health Science, Vice Chancellor Dr Rajeev Sood was the chief guest while the event was presided over by Khalsa College Governing Council Secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina. Principal Dr. Amanpreet Kaur shed light on the topic and said that this day is dedicated to creating awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse on individuals, families and communities. Sood said he salutes the hardworking health workers for making valuable contributions to solve the issues related to drug prevention, awareness, research innovation, psychological care, rehabilitation and problem solving. He said drug abuse and alcoholism is a psycho-social-medical problem that requires a holistic approach from prevention and early detection to effective intervention.

