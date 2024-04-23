NCC cadets honoured with cash awards

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

The cash prizes for best and second best cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the senior division (SD) senior wing (SW), junior division and junior wing for academic year 2023-24 were presented here today. The cheques were presented by Group Commander Brig KS Bawa at Group Headquarters in Amritsar.

He also gave cheques of Cadet Welfare Society Scholarship to the selected cadets. The selected cadets included 2 Punjab Air Squadron Cadet Tejbir Singh, 24 Punjab Battalion Cadet Manjot Singh, 22 Punjab Battalion Cadet Sumaty, 24 Punjab Battalion NCC Cadet Anjali Bhagat, 1 Punjab Battalion NCC Cadet Manpreet Singh, 7 Punjab Battalion NCC Cadet Jaiveer Singh, 7 Punjab Battalion NCC Cadet Sukhmit Kaur, 1 Punjab (Girls) Battalion Cadet Simran Kaur and 22 Punjab Battalion NCC Cadet Manpreet Kaur.

The welfare society scholarship was given to 1 Punjab (Girls) Battalion Cadet Prerna, 1 Punjab (Girls) Battalion Cadet Gurjot Kaur, 1 Punjab (Girls) Battalion Cadet Harshita, 1 Punjab (Girls) Battalion Cadet Akshita Tuli, Punjab (Girls) Battalion Cadet Ripanpreet Kaur, 7 Punjab Battalion NCC Cadet Reena Devi, 7 Punjab Battalion NCC Cadet Nehal Thakur, 7 Punjab Battalion NCC Cadet Ayush Mohan, 11 Punjab Battalion NCC Cadet Manpreet Kaur, 11 Punjab Battalion NCC Cadet Pardeep Kaur, 11 Punjab Battalion NCC Cadet Gursahib Singh, 11 Punjab Battalion NCC Cadet Manpreet Kaur, 7 Punjab Battalion NCC Cadet Arshpreet Kaur, 1 Punjab (Girls) Battalion NCC Cadet Janvi, 1 Punjab (Girls) Battalion NCC Cadet Simran and 1 Punjab (Girls) Battalion NCC Cadet Bavita.

In his address to the cadets, Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) and staff, Brigadier KS Bawa called upon cadets to continue with the hard work and put in all efforts to improve their future and the future of the nation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.