NCC cadets take flight ride at Rajasansi airport in Amritsar

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 6

NCC cadets of Dashmesh Parivar International School, Emma Kalan, visited the Air Force Station at Rajasansi.

The students took a flight ride under the supervision of Commanding Officer Manoj Kumar Vats, Administrative Officer Rajesh Kumar Sharma, technician RS Yadav and Corporal CK Rao.

Before taking a ride, Commanding Officer Manoj Kumar explained the technical aspects to the students. The flight ride passed through Golden Temple, Ramtirath road and some other areas of the city and returned to Rajasansi airport.

Jaswant Singh, chairman of the school managing committee, congratulated the students and said that six more students will get the opportunity for the ride on Friday.

He added that an NCC camp will be held in school campus from July 2 to July 12 where NCC cadets from other schools can participate. Arrangements will be made for the students to stay in school for 10 days.

The school chairman thanked Commanding Officer Manoj Kumar and Administrative Officer Rajesh Kumar for their support to the students in fulfilling their dream.