NCC camp at Aima Kalan

Tarn Taran, July 7
On the fifth day of the ten-day annual training camp, NCC cadets showed their vigour and enthusiasm during their physical training and drill under the guidance of Camp Adjutant Rajesh Sharma on Friday. The camp is being held at the Dashmesh Parivar International Public School ground in Aima Kalan. Commanding Officer Group Captain Manoj Kumar Vats expressed his satisfaction over the tasks completed by the cadets.
