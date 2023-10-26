 NCC Camp at DAVIET : The Tribune India

campus notes

NCC Camp at DAVIET

NCC Camp at DAVIET

A 10-day NCC camp began at DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology hosted a 10-day NCC camp with 660 enthusiastic cadets. Colonel Vinod Joshi, camp commandant, highlighted the shortlisting of cadets for the Republic Day Parade and district competitions. Dr Sanjeev Naval, Principal, stressed the values of discipline, dedication, and service to the nation. He honoured the cadets who had won various competitions during the camp. The camp featured expert lectures, workshops, drills, and weapons training, moulding disciplined future leaders.

Chess Championship Session

La Blossoms School is hosting CBSE North Zone II Chess Tournament for the third time. The opening ceremony was hosted on the campus. Chief guest Sushil Kumar Rinku, MP Jalandhar was welcomed by director Ruhani Kohli and Principal Nidhi Chopra. Sports secretary Nakul Arora, sports vice-captain Saaket Bedi and national gold achievers in judo and kickboxing received appreciation with a cash prize of Rs 21,000 each. Approximately 1000 young chess enthusiasts from around 100 schools across the states Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir participated to showcase their tactical prowess.

Convocation at SLC

The 12th convocation of St Soldier Law College and St Soldier Co-Ed College was organised in which total of 267 students were awarded degrees and six university students with first positions were honoured with gold medals. The programme was started by lighting the lamp by former Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court MS Chauhan, and Associate Dean of Guru Nanak Dev University Laddewali Dr Rupam Jagota as the chief guests, Chairman Anil Chopra, and Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra conferred degrees to the students. The annual report was read by college director Dr Subhash Sharma and vote of thanks was done by Dr Veena Dada. Dr Rupam Jagota told the students to make their name in the world by learning from the youthful enthusiasm and experience of their seniors.

Celestial Voyage at Sanskriti KMV

Sanskriti KMV School students embarked on a celestial voyage, with the collaborative efforts of Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala. Under the vast expanse of the night sky, students of grade VII and VIII embarked on an astronomical journey, gazing in wonder at Jupiter, adorned by its four celestial companions, the ringed beauty Saturn, and our closest neighbour, the Moon, all observed through powerful telescopes. Principal Rachna Monga, expressed her enthusiasm expressing that the students enjoyed the opportunity to explore the mysteries of the cosmos and added that this experience was designed to ignite their curiosity and passion for Astroscience. She conveyed her heartfelt thanks to Pushpa Gujral Science City for their invaluable support in making this star gazing event a reality.

Quiz competition

Inter-house quiz competition was organised at The Nobel School to assess the intelligence of the students. Students from VI to X grade participated in this competition. Questions related to social studies, science, mathematics, and general knowledge were included. The programme was attended by the school’s Chairman Prof CL Kochher, managing director Kumar Shiv Kochher, principal Sangeet Kumar and teachers as well as house coordinators. Tagore House bagged the first position whereas Raman House bagged second position and Teresa House earned the third position. The winning team was honoured by the chairman with a trophy and a school certificate, encouraging them to move forward in life.

Workshop on Natak

The Punjabi Department of PCM S.D College for Women organised a workshop on the topic ‘Natak, Ikangi and Nukkar Natak’. The keynote speaker of the workshop was Nayan Awasthi, who imparted invaluable insights to the students distinguishing between Natak, Ekangi and Nukkad Natak. Furthermore, he delved into the intricacies of stagecraft, shedding light on essential techniques such as lighting and blocking that contribute to the success of a theatrical production. In a comprehensive manner, he expounded on the crucial facets of stage performance and elucidated the different components of a stage. Awasthi’s father, Devinder Kumar Awasthi, an internationally acclaimed artist, attended the workshop. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar appreciated the students for their enthusiastic participation.

Khalsa College student brings laurels

Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College bagged medals in swimming in ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diya 2023’ held at Mohali. In these games, Rohit, a student of the college, won the gold medal in the swimming event 100 m breast stroke and the bronze medal in the relay event. Similarly, student Balwant Singh won silver medal in 100m freestyle event and bronze medal in relay event. Congratulating him, the college principal Dr Jaspal Singh said that the college was always committed to provide the best sports facilities to the students. He said that college is producing national and international level players along with education. He also congratulated the sports department, college dean Sports Dr SS Bains and the swimming coach Umesh Sharma.

