 NCC camp begins at Aima Kalan : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

NCC camp begins at Aima Kalan

NCC camp begins at Aima Kalan

NCC cadets participate in a camp at Aima Kalan School.



Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The annual NCC training camp began at Dasmesh Parivar International School, Aima Kalan, from today. A total of 470 cadets from different places in Punjab like Dhariwal, Pathankot, Goindwal, Tarn Taran etc are taking part in the camp. Jaswant Singh Khalsa, chairman of the school, said the camp which is aimed at the overall development of NCC cadets would conclude on July 11. Many activities have been planned at the camp to nourish a cadet both physically and mentally along with provision for proper accommodation, healthcare facilities and nutritious meals. Group Captain Manoj Kumar Vats, Commanding Officer, 2 Punjab Air Squadron, is providing coaching to the NCC cadets.

School hosts session on life skills

Amritsar: Stalwarts World School hosted a workshop organised by the CBSE on ‘life skills’, defined as the ‘abilities for adaptive and positive behaviour’ which enable individuals to deal with the demands and challenges of everyday life. Cambridge School vice-principal and CBSE resource person Upasana, and DAV Public School principal Pallavi Sethi coordinated the programme. The session was aimed at showing teachers the importance of incorporating life skills in the teaching-learning process and learning how to develop these skills. The interactive session began with a discussion on three broad categories of life skills, namely thinking skills, social skills and emotional skills. The teachers also participated in some activities to showcase life skills. They were divided into eight groups and each group was exposed to different activities. School principal Manisha Dhanuka said the workshop was informative for all participants.

Ten-day NCC camp

11 PB BN NCC, Amritsar organised a 10-day camp (CATC-04) at St Soldier Elite Convent School, Jandiala Guru, from June 15 to 24 under the guidance of Colonel Karnail Singh (NCC Head CO). Twenty-one NCC cadets of the school and Deepak Bhagat (CTO) attended the camp and bagged 26 medals in various activities like public speaking, basketball, dance and drawing, and brought laurels to the school.

Researcher develops air purifier

Dr Vibha Chopra of DAV College, in collaboration with SJ Dhoble of RTM Nagpur University, designed a low-cost UVC-based air purifier. A patent for the same has been granted by the Republic of South Africa to the researchers. Dr Chopra said: “UV technology can be used as one of the method for disinfection since UVC light has germicidal properties. UVC air disinfection is far more effective than the conventional means for disinfecting air. For cleaning the room air, a low cost, simple and portable device was needed to be designed that can lead to a substantial reduction of airborne organisms present in a room. The technology is cost effective, environment friendly and leaves no residues like chemical disinfectant methods and is time saving technique. The designed units are expected to kill 99.99 per cent of the germs, fungi, bacteria and viruses.” College principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the inventors of the device. OC/

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

4
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

5
World

Canada's first turbaned police officer Baltej Singh Dhillon appointed Chair of WorkSafeBC Board of Directors

6
Himachal

Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

7
Punjab

Will file defamation case against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

8
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

10
Nation

Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Iran to be accepted as ninth member

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia


Cities

View All

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Dangling wires mar beauty of Dashmesh Ave, Shamsher Nagar

Eating joint owner shot at, hospitalised

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

12 hospitalised after gas leak near Lalru

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Jaishankar meets ‘Shaheed’ Tikalal Taploo’s kin

RRTS Project: SC questions Delhi Govt’s spending on ads

4 youth stop car to cut cake on road in Noida, arrested

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue