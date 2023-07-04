NCC camp begins at Aima Kalan

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The annual NCC training camp began at Dasmesh Parivar International School, Aima Kalan, from today. A total of 470 cadets from different places in Punjab like Dhariwal, Pathankot, Goindwal, Tarn Taran etc are taking part in the camp. Jaswant Singh Khalsa, chairman of the school, said the camp which is aimed at the overall development of NCC cadets would conclude on July 11. Many activities have been planned at the camp to nourish a cadet both physically and mentally along with provision for proper accommodation, healthcare facilities and nutritious meals. Group Captain Manoj Kumar Vats, Commanding Officer, 2 Punjab Air Squadron, is providing coaching to the NCC cadets.

School hosts session on life skills

Amritsar: Stalwarts World School hosted a workshop organised by the CBSE on ‘life skills’, defined as the ‘abilities for adaptive and positive behaviour’ which enable individuals to deal with the demands and challenges of everyday life. Cambridge School vice-principal and CBSE resource person Upasana, and DAV Public School principal Pallavi Sethi coordinated the programme. The session was aimed at showing teachers the importance of incorporating life skills in the teaching-learning process and learning how to develop these skills. The interactive session began with a discussion on three broad categories of life skills, namely thinking skills, social skills and emotional skills. The teachers also participated in some activities to showcase life skills. They were divided into eight groups and each group was exposed to different activities. School principal Manisha Dhanuka said the workshop was informative for all participants.

Ten-day NCC camp

11 PB BN NCC, Amritsar organised a 10-day camp (CATC-04) at St Soldier Elite Convent School, Jandiala Guru, from June 15 to 24 under the guidance of Colonel Karnail Singh (NCC Head CO). Twenty-one NCC cadets of the school and Deepak Bhagat (CTO) attended the camp and bagged 26 medals in various activities like public speaking, basketball, dance and drawing, and brought laurels to the school.

Researcher develops air purifier

Dr Vibha Chopra of DAV College, in collaboration with SJ Dhoble of RTM Nagpur University, designed a low-cost UVC-based air purifier. A patent for the same has been granted by the Republic of South Africa to the researchers. Dr Chopra said: "UV technology can be used as one of the method for disinfection since UVC light has germicidal properties. UVC air disinfection is far more effective than the conventional means for disinfecting air. For cleaning the room air, a low cost, simple and portable device was needed to be designed that can lead to a substantial reduction of airborne organisms present in a room. The technology is cost effective, environment friendly and leaves no residues like chemical disinfectant methods and is time saving technique. The designed units are expected to kill 99.99 per cent of the germs, fungi, bacteria and viruses." College principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the inventors of the device.