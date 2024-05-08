NCET 2024 application submission date extended

Amritsar, May 7
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in the process of inviting online application forms for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programmes in selected universities, including Guru Nanak Dev University. Since GNDU has got the approval to launch all the three Integrated Teacher Education Programmes (ITEP) — BA-BEd, BSc-BEd and BCom-BEd — for secondary stage teachers from the session 2023-24 with an intake capacity of 50 seats in each course in its Department of Education.
Prof Amit Kauts, Head, Department of Education, informed the students that the NTA has extended the application deadline for the NCET. “Candidates who are interested and wish to apply for the NCET 2024 can apply for it till May 15 by visiting the official website at https://ncet.samarth.ac.in . Candidates will be able to make corrections to their NCET 2024 application forms from May 16 to 18.
