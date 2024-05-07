NCET application submission last date extended

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

The National Testing Agency is in the process of inviting online application forms for the National Common Entrance Test2024 for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programmes in selected universities, including Guru Nanak Dev University. Since GNDU has got the approval to launch all the three Integrated Teacher Education Programmes — BA-BEd, BSc-BEd and BCom-BEd — for secondary stage teachers from the session 2023-24 with an intake capacity of 50 seats in each course in its Department of Education.

