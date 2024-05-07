NCET application submission last date extended

Amritsar, May 6
The National Testing Agency is in the process of inviting online application forms for the National Common Entrance Test2024 for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programmes in selected universities, including Guru Nanak Dev University. Since GNDU has got the approval to launch all the three Integrated Teacher Education Programmes — BA-BEd, BSc-BEd and BCom-BEd — for secondary stage teachers from the session 2023-24 with an intake capacity of 50 seats in each course in its Department of Education.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea LIVE: Supreme Court questions ED over delay in probe, asks for case files before Delhi CM's arrest
The bench also asked why relevant direct questions were not ...
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; 10.81 per cent voter turnout in first two hours
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams' 3rd space mission called off due to technical glitch
A valve snag in the rocket's upper stage forced mission man...
‘I cannot leave the film industry...’: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut on working in Bollywood
The BJP has fielded Kangana from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi in...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...