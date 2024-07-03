Amritsar: NDRF team trains officials in disaster management

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 2

The municipal corporation organised a training programme on disaster management under Amritsar Bulk Water Supply Scheme here today. The programme, conducted in collaboration with the 7th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) based in Bathinda, aimed to prepare officials for natural and man-made disasters. Besides municipal officials and employees, officials from the health, police, home guard, civil defence departments and Fire Brigade, as well as employees from Larsen and Toubro, the company working on the Amritsar Bulk Water Supply Project, also participated in the event.

NDRF Assistant Commandant Anil Kumar Ranwa said Amritsar fell under the seismic zone four category, which made it prone to earthquakes. Laying emphasis on the increased rick of natural disasters due to climate change, he said it was important for the administration to be prepared for any disaster. NDRF Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh said that during an earthquake, one should always focus more on protecting one’s head because head injuries were more fatal. The NDRF team also told the participants about protecting themselves in case of earthquakes and taught them about coming out of a damaged building safely. He said that in case of any accident, more attention should be paid to stopping an injured person from bleeding out, until medical help arrived. The NDRF team taught the officials to make stretchers from blankets and T-shirts to carry injured persons and also gave them information about administering CPR. The NDRF officials said the person administering CPR should make sure the patient was lying on a flat and hard surface.

Inspector Ranjit Kumar Mishra said, in case of any chemical accident (gas leak), one should maintain a distance of at least three hundred meters from the accident site and should stay or run in the opposite direction of the wind. The NDRF team also taught the participants about making boats from household equipment in case of floods. The NDRF team went to the water treatment plant being built at Valla and trained employees about disaster management.

On this occasion, Amritsar Bulk Water Supply Project health safety officer Monika Sabbharwal thanked the NDRF officers for the training. L&T project directors Sanjay Singh, Raman Sharma, Krishna Lokesh, Robin, Ishavdeep Singh were also present during the programme.

