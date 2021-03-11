NDRF team visits Sohawa school

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 22

A 26-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) visited Guru Gobind Singh Convent School, Sohawa (Sarhali), on Saturday. Inspector Sanjay Bistt and Sub-Inspector Ashutosh Kala gave information to students about disaster management, practical awareness on technical issues related to school safety programme, fire extinguisher information, human safety to avoid hot waves and basic life support.Students and staff of Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sarhali, and Sant Baba Tara Singh, Baba Charan Singh Senior Secondary School, Jawanda Kalan, too attended the camp. Anu Bhardwaj, Principal, thanked the visiting team and school staff.