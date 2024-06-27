NDRF training in schools from July 1-13

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 26

A review meeting was held with officials of National Disaster Relief Force and the district administration ahead of monsoon season where plans were put in place to deal with contingencies arising out of weather vagaries. Chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nikas Kumar, the meeting sought to gear up for disaster management, keeping in view last year’s floods that hit the state hard.

Nikas Kumar said that the 7th battalion of NDRF in the district will be organising disaster management training in various departments and schools from July 1 to July 13. The training will be imparted on how to deal with the situation and how to save people’s lives in case of an emergency.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nikas Kumar said that in the two-week training module, NDRF teams will make people aware on ways to deal with natural calamities such as earthquake, floods etc. Information will also be provided on life-saving techniques. He said that students will be made aware about what to do and what not to do during any natural calamity. “The schoolchildren in each block will be educated on various relief and safety measures during any natural calamity as it is important to know how you can find shelter or call for help when disaster strikes. It will be made an important part of the learning system,” said Kumar. Officials from the district administration, fire brigade, police and health departments also participated in the meeting.

NDRF Inspector Ranjit Kumar Mishra said the main objective is to save as many lives as one can during natural calamities. Inspector Mishra said that the NDRF personnel are fully equipped to deal with any eventuality. “Our battalion’s preparedness can be measured as we have the resources to reach within two hours as soon as the first information is received when a disaster strikes. Currently, 16 units of NDRF are working across the country, out of which one unit is located in Bathinda,” he shared.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon