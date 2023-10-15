Nearly 1 lakh MT parmal, 3 lakh MT basmati procured

Amritsar, October 14
With the arrival of 7,912 metric tonnes (MT) parmal on Saturday, a total of 98,754 MT of produce has come in grain markets of the district. The district also witnessed arrival of 3,06,783 MT of basmati crop till date.
Basmati is purchased by private buyers only. The four state government procurement agencies have purchased a total of 94,386 MT of parmal and the remaining 3,352 MT has been bought by private traders. The state government agency Pungrain has so far procured 30,371 MT of the produce, followed by Markfed with 29,662 MT, Punsup 20,848 MT and Punjab Warehouse Corporation 13,505 MT.
District mandi officials said 46 per cent of the government procured grain had already been lifted from mandis. The officials said four government agencies had lifted a total of 53,100 MT of parmal from grain markets.
