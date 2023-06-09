Need to tread with caution in pursuing foreign dreams

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 8

Social media advertisements and stories, pamphlets and billboards claiming a guaranteed visa to one’s choicest destination is still causing people to lose their hard-earned money to unscrupulous elements selling foreign dreams despite the administration making licences mandatory for IELTS centres, immigration consultancy services and travel agencies.

The truth is that foreign aspirants blinded by false claims of these fraudsters hardly bother to check the list of licensed consultants before paying them huge amounts of money. The list of the licensed IELTS centres, immigration consultants and travel agents is available on the website of the district administration.

Even the frequent reports of fake travel agents and immigration consultants being booked by the police for duping people have failed to prove a deterrent as they continue to make money from the hopefuls.

One of the victims, Maninderpal Singh, a local resident, said he had paid Rs 10 lakh to an immigration agent for his son’s migration to Canada. “After delaying the matter on one pretext or the other, the agent has now changed his address and phone number. Finally, we had no option but to file a police complaint.” Maninderpal Singh admitted that there was laxity on their part in checking the credentials of the consultant.

A licensed immigration consultant said, “The truth is that people are so blinded by their foreign dream that if a consultant after having a look at their documents says that the person cannot go abroad, then they start looking until they find someone who assures them a guaranteed visa for a hefty fee.” He said that people themselves walk into the trap.