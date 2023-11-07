Neerja Chowdhury dwells on her journey as political reporter

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

Prabha Khaitan Foundation organised a session of The Write Circle with the support of Ehsaas Women of Amritsar here last night. The foundation hosted the session of The Write Circle here with the celebrated journalist, political commentator, and author – Neerja Chowdhury. She was in conversation with Preeti Gill, Ehsaas woman of Amritsar.

Neerja delivered her views on different political phases of Punjab, especially militancy period and then struggle between SAD and the Congress to gain political control in state.

In the course of a distinguished career of over 40 years as a journalist, Neerja was a political editor of an English daily for 10 years and covered the terms of eight prime ministers and 10 Lok Sabha elections. She won several prestigious awards for her journalism including the first Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Women Mediaperson (1981), the India Today–PUCL Journalism for Human Rights Award (1983), and the Prem Bhatia Award for Best Political Reporting (2009–10).

Established by an eminent Indian litterateur, entrepreneur, philanthropist, social activist and feminist Dr Prabha Khaitan back in the 1980s, Prabha Khaitan Foundation is a Kolkata-based non-profit trust. The foundation dedicatedly works towards widening the reach and readership of English literature, Hindi literature, and regional literature under the auspices of its multifaceted initiatives like An Author’s Afternoon, The Write Circle, The Universe Writes, Aakhar, Kalam, and Lafz.