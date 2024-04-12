Neeru Bajwa, Satinder Sartaj add spark to Jashan festival at GNDU

Amritsar, April 11

The Architecture Department won the overall championship during Inter-Departmental Cultural Festival Jashan-2024 at Guru Nanak Dev University. Charismatic duo of Neeru Bajwa and Satinder Sartaj attended the festival’s concluding day here today.

The actors, who were special guests, promoted their upcoming movie Shayar. After the successful outing on box office with their previous collaboration, Kalli Jota, Bajwa and Sartaj were excited about Shayar that releases on April 19.

Sartaj performed his popular songs for an enthusiastic crowd as Neeru joined him on the stage for an impromptu performance. Neeru said her aim as an actor and producer remains to offer something new every time.

A large number of student-artists of the various departments of the university participated in the four-day event. In the events category, the Laws Department stood second and Computer Engineering & Technology (CET) Department settled for third position.

University Registrar Prof KS Kahlon was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. In individual events, Jasmeet Singh from University School of Financial Studies was adjudged Mr Jashan 2024 and Parmeet Kaur from Electronics Technology Department was declared Miss Jashan 2024.

