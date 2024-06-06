NEET results out, Rijul Sood tops in city with 705 marks

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG), results on its official website on Tuesday. The cut-off for the general category candidates has risen from 720-137 last year to 720-164 this year.

Teachers congratulate Pushkar Prashar and Ajitesh Singh for scoring second best in the city in NEET.

Rijul Sood from Sidana International School cleared the NEET with top score in Amritsar by getting 705 out of 720 marks. Following him, Pushkar Prashar and Ajitesh Singh from Wisdom Institute scored second best in city with 700/720, followed by Hiresh Arora who managed to get 694 out of 720 marks.

Rijul Sood’s parents are Ayurveda doctors. He plans to get admission in the AIIMS, Rishikesh, with his all-India Rank of 901. “The results and competition in terms of the all-India rank is quite tough this time. Anyway, I plan to get admission in AIIMS, Rishikesh, as AIIMS, Delhi, is out of question this year,” says Rijul.

Ajitesh Singh, whose comes from family of doctors, cracked the exam by securing 700 out of 720 marks. He is a student of Spring Dale School.

Pushkar, whose father is a banker and mother a private sector employee, said despite hard work and good score, he was a bit taken aback by his AIR. “I was hoping to get into AIIMS, Delhi, but then, looking at this years’ results I feel that the competition is rather tougher than expected. So, I am now looking forward to get admission in AIIMS, Bathinda or Bilaspur.” He hopes to pursue studies in cardio surgery, but also shares that he is open to other fields like medicine.

“MBBS is a long journey and I might just get into something else entirely,” he says. His sister is already pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Dental Science at the Government Dental College, Amritsar.

