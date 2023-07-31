Nehru Shopping complex cries for maintenance

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 30

The biggest commercial building, Nehru Shopping complex, is crying for maintenance. The portion of the stairs has come off and steel bars stand exposed posing a risk to visitors.

Traders and others visiting Nehru Shopping complex get stunned after witnessing debris scattered on the stairs. This also raises a question mark over the quality of material used for the construction of the building and its poor upkeep by the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT).

The visitors to the complex are concerned about their safety during their visit here, but the AIT seems to be in a deep slumber.

“The building fell into bad shape within 25 years of its construction. The authorities should take care of the building,” said Arshdeep Singh, a worker at the shopping complex.