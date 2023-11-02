Neos Airline begins direct flight from Amritsar to Italy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 1

The first direct flight from Amritsar to Verona in Italy by Neos Airline has started from Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport here on Wednesday. The once a week flight will take off from Verona city at 3.35 am (IST) on Wednesday and reach Amritsar at 1.55 pm the same day. Similarly, the aircraft will fly for Verona from Amritsar at 3.35 pm on Wednesday.

The flight would be once a week initially but its frequency might be increased after looking at the response from fliers, stated Neos Airline officials. In a press conference held here today, representatives of the airline, Kulwant Rai Ghai, said that considering the demand of passengers, there is a plan to increase the number of flights to more than one.

Ghai said a 180-seat aircraft has been deployed by the airline on this route. Earlier, passengers had to fly to Milan and then take a bus or train to Verona, he said, adding that Verona has a strong presence of nearly 2 lakh Indians most of whom are from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir.