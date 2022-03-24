'NEP-2020 eyes holistic development of pupils'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, aims at achieving futuristic targets of developing students, promoting intellectual curiosity, value addition and skill development to make them successful entrepreneurs in their chosen fields, said UGC Secretary, Prof Rajnish Jain, in his keynote address during a webinar in Guru Nanak Dev University on Tuesday.

Addressing the webinar on the National Education Policy, organised by the UGC-HRDC, he talked about the initiatives being undertaken in implementing NEP-2020. The new version of the policy is student-oriented and aims at holistic development of students to create better citizens with high ethical and moral standards apart from subject knowledge, he said.

He stressed that the NEP needed to be understood in entirety as to how it would impact all stakeholders, including the teachers as well as students. It will help achieve the futuristic targets of developing students who have a global perspective, promoting intellectual curiosity, value addition and skill development to make them successful entrepreneurs in their chosen fields. Students would be eligible after completing a four-year course subject to achieving a minimum academic standard in the form of credits in their degree courses. He also talked about the upcoming curriculum of life skills which would include digital and ICT communication skills, etc. He invited the teachers to share their inputs in the drafted policies directly with him and if worthwhile, they would get due consideration in finalising the guidelines.

The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Jaspal Singh Sandhu. As many as 200 faculty members from the GNDU, other universities and colleges participated in the webinar.