NEP relates to every aspect of life, says Union Minister Dr Subhash Sarkar

Amritsar, August 30

Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhash Sarkar visited the campus of IIM, Amritsar, today.

During his visit to the campus, Dr Sarkar planted a tree on the transit campus of the IIM, signifying the need for a green environment, especially on the premises of an educational institute.

In his address, Dr Sarkar, recounting the unprecedented depth and scale of research that went into the formulation of the NEP-2020, explained how the policy was related to every aspect of life.

Dr Sarkar also highlighted the shift to experiential learning in NEP-2020. The MoS Education emphasised the need for learning communication and presentation, which he described as a balance between speaking and listening.

Reminding the slogan of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he expressed that India could stand up by imparting education meticulously and holistically by blending nuances of empathy and compassion with technological advancement in functional areas such as genomics, biotechnology, nanotechnology.

Dr Sarkar appealed to the students of the institute to hold motivational events for those who fail to do well in Class X or XII board exams.

His second appeal to the students was to screen Indian cinemas on our struggle for freedom to get familiar with our glorious past.

IIM-Amritsar Director Prof Nagarajan Ramamoorthy apprised the MoS of various milestones that the institute had achieved since its foundation. He informed the audience that IIM-Amritsar started with a batch of 44 and had seen the number grow by approximately 15 times to more than 650 in a span of seven years.

“IIM-Amritsar MBA students received the average CTC of 14.63 LPA in 2021-22. The Director highlighted the increase in the number of faculty to 31 and their contribution to research. The institute has been ranked among the top 30 management institutes in India,” said the Director in his address.

Prof Ramamoorthy said the first phase of the construction of IIM’s permanent campus would be completed by March 2023 and it would accommodate 600 students.

