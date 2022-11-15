 Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops : The Tribune India

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Claim case cracked, looted money and scooter recovered

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Three days after a snatching incident took place in the posh Ranjit Avenue locality, the police have arrested the nephew of the victim on the charge of masterminding the robbery. The accused was accompanying the victim at the time of the incident. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 14

Three days after a snatching incident took place in the posh Ranjit Avenue locality, the police have arrested the nephew of the victim on the charge of masterminding the robbery. The accused was accompanying the victim at the time of the incident.

Kishore Chand, along with his nephew Danish Arora of Gate Bhagtanwala, was returning home in E block of Ranjit Avenue locality when the incident took place. He told the police that when he was on his way home, some unidentified persons entered into a scuffle with him and robbed him. The accused were on a scooter.

“The police have arrested Danish Arora in the case while further investigations were in progress in order to nab his accomplices,” said Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police. He said that on Friday, Kishore Chand informed the police that two armed persons assaulted him and his nephew and snatched Rs 98,000 which was kept in the dickey of the scooter.

The ACP said that a team was deputed to investigate the matter while a case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered with the Ranjit Avenue police station in this regard. He said during questioning and after scanning CCTV camera footage in the area, the police got suspicious of Danish Arora.

“He was taken into custody. During the interrogation, he confessed to his crime. He told the police that he conspired with his friend Taranbir Singh of Gate Bhagtanwala to execute the incident. He said after the registry of property, they had around Rs 98,000 in the bag. He spoke to Taranbir about the route. Taranbir along with his unknown accomplices then intercepted them and snatched the money kept in the scooter’s dickey,” the ACP said.

ACP Khosa said the police have recovered the amount robbed as well as the scooter used in the crime. He said raids were on to nab Taranbir and his unidentified accomplices.

Accused confesses to crime

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said during the interrogation, Danish Arora confessed to his crime. He told the police that he conspired with his friend Taranbir Singh of Gate Bhagtanwala to execute the incident. He said after the registry of property, they had around Rs 98,000 in the bag. He spoke to Taranbir about the route. Taranbir along with his unknown accomplices then intercepted them and snatched the money kept in the scooter’s dickey.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

2
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

4
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

5
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

6
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

7
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

8
Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

9
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

10
Punjab

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Top News

US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...

Presidency theme: ‘World one family’

India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'

India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1

SC: Conversion by force ‘very serious’, affects national security

Supreme Court: Conversion by force 'very serious', affects national security

WPI drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket


Cities

View All

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

Police Commissioner meets Sudhir Suri's family, to assess probe

At 71, Jarnail Singh gives young athletes a run for their money

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

IAF Heritage Centre gets go-ahead

Drizzle brings nip in the air

30% hit-&-run cases since 2017 untraced in city: RTI

Dream big for developed India, Prez tells children

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Over 1K duped online, 20 held

Counter BJP with facts: Kharge to Congress workers

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests highlight poor amenities

4 nabbed for stealing mobikes, snatching mobiles in two cases

Man booked for stalking 42-yr-old woman