Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Amritsar, November 14

Three days after a snatching incident took place in the posh Ranjit Avenue locality, the police have arrested the nephew of the victim on the charge of masterminding the robbery. The accused was accompanying the victim at the time of the incident.

Kishore Chand, along with his nephew Danish Arora of Gate Bhagtanwala, was returning home in E block of Ranjit Avenue locality when the incident took place. He told the police that when he was on his way home, some unidentified persons entered into a scuffle with him and robbed him. The accused were on a scooter.

“The police have arrested Danish Arora in the case while further investigations were in progress in order to nab his accomplices,” said Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police. He said that on Friday, Kishore Chand informed the police that two armed persons assaulted him and his nephew and snatched Rs 98,000 which was kept in the dickey of the scooter.

The ACP said that a team was deputed to investigate the matter while a case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered with the Ranjit Avenue police station in this regard. He said during questioning and after scanning CCTV camera footage in the area, the police got suspicious of Danish Arora.

“He was taken into custody. During the interrogation, he confessed to his crime. He told the police that he conspired with his friend Taranbir Singh of Gate Bhagtanwala to execute the incident. He said after the registry of property, they had around Rs 98,000 in the bag. He spoke to Taranbir about the route. Taranbir along with his unknown accomplices then intercepted them and snatched the money kept in the scooter’s dickey,” the ACP said.

ACP Khosa said the police have recovered the amount robbed as well as the scooter used in the crime. He said raids were on to nab Taranbir and his unidentified accomplices.

