Nephew’s wife, her paramour arrested for trader’s murder in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 21

The police have cracked the murder case of 47-year-old Narinder Singh, a grocery shop owner of Mullechak, within 24 hours of the crime, by arresting two persons along with the cash stolen from his home.

The accused in police custody in Amritsar on Sunday. Vishal Kumar

Differently abled Narinder was allegedly smothered to death using a pillow. Besides, Rs 58,000 kept in his home was also stolen. Investigations by the police revealed that illicit relations was the reason behind the crime.

A case in this regard was registered at the Gate Hakima police station on Sunday.

The police said Narinder’s nephew Lakhbir Singh along with his wife Surjit Kaur also lived with him.

Surjit Kaur had developed illicit relations with Rajandeep Singh of Mehta Road.

The police said Rajandeep visited the house to meet Surjit and was confronted by Narinder Singh.

As they entered into a fight, Rajandeep and Surjit overpowered Narinder and smothered him with a pillow. Later, the duo stole the cash kept in the house and a mobile phone.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Mehtab Singh said the phone and the cash had been recovered from the possession accused and the motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered. The accused would be presented in a court on Tuesday, he added.

Case solved in 24 hours