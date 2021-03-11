Nephew’s wife, her paramour arrested for trader’s murder in Amritsar

Amritsar, August 21
The police have cracked the murder case of 47-year-old Narinder Singh, a grocery shop owner of Mullechak, within 24 hours of the crime, by arresting two persons along with the cash stolen from his home.
Differently abled Narinder was allegedly smothered to death using a pillow. Besides, Rs 58,000 kept in his home was also stolen. Investigations by the police revealed that illicit relations was the reason behind the crime.
A case in this regard was registered at the Gate Hakima police station on Sunday.
The police said Narinder’s nephew Lakhbir Singh along with his wife Surjit Kaur also lived with him.
Surjit Kaur had developed illicit relations with Rajandeep Singh of Mehta Road.
The police said Rajandeep visited the house to meet Surjit and was confronted by Narinder Singh.
As they entered into a fight, Rajandeep and Surjit overpowered Narinder and smothered him with a pillow. Later, the duo stole the cash kept in the house and a mobile phone.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Mehtab Singh said the phone and the cash had been recovered from the possession accused and the motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered. The accused would be presented in a court on Tuesday, he added.
Case solved in 24 hours
- Differently abled Narinder, a grocery shop owner, was allegedly smothered to death using a pillow
- Rs 58,000 kept in his home and a mobile phone was also stolen
- The police cracked the murder case within 24 hours of the crime
- Narinder’s nephew Lakhbir Singh along with his wife Surjit Kaur stayed with him
- Surjit Kaur had developed illicit relations with Rajandeep Singh
- The police said Rajandeep visited the house to meet Surjit and was confronted by Narinder Singh
- As they entered into a fight, Rajandeep and Surjit overpowered Narinder and killed him
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him