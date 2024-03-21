 Nest boxes for sparrows installed : The Tribune India

campus notes

Nest boxes for sparrows installed

Nest boxes for sparrows installed

Nest boxes being inaugurated by Principal Amardeep Gupta in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: On the occasion of World Sparrow Day, Dr Salim Ali Zoological Society of DAV College installed nest boxes for sparrows at the college campus. Principal Amardeep Gupta inaugurated these nested boxes. He opined that World Sparrow Day is designated to raise awareness of the house sparrow and other common birds. It is an international initiative by the Nature Forever Society of India in collaboration with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation (France) and numerous other national and international organisations across the world. He said the first World Sparrow Day was celebrated in 2010 in different parts of the world. The day has a broader vision to provide a platform where people who are working on the conservation of the house sparrow and other common birds can network, collaborate and exchange conservation ideas which will lead to better science and improved results. Dr Rajni Khanna, head, zoology department, stated the day aims to provide a meeting ground for people from different parts of the world to come together and form a force that can play an important role in advocacy and in spreading the awareness on the need of conserving common biodiversity or species of lower conservation status.

Science day celebrated

The Department of Science, BBK DAV College for Women, elebrated National Science Day on the theme Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat. Students of BSc (medical, non-medical & biotechnology) participated in the event by making charts, models and collages. They demonstrated the basic laws of science through games and experiments. A quiz was also conducted during the event. While speaking on the occasion, principal Pushpinder Walia said science can play a pivotal role in the progress and development of the country.

Students visit war heroes memorial

Guru Nanak Dev University’s Education Department students visited Punjab State War Heroes Memorial and Museum. The short excursion was arranged to offer students an exposure of the lives of the heroic warriors of Punjab which is also a part of their curriculum. Prof Amit Kauts, head, Department of Education, addressed the students and gave them an insight into the rich past of our state and urged them to take maximum benefits from the excursion as it is organised for the perspective teachers (BA BEd-ITEP) course students. Dr Amit Kauts addressed the students about its attraction that is 45m high sword erected in the central vista of the museum having eight galleries depicting the sacrifices and heroic deeds from the period of Guru Hargobind Singh to the period of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and up to the Kargil War. The project covers the heroism and sacrifices on the sacred soil of Punjab from the days Alexander the Great up to the Kargil War and the ongoing proxy war. It also covers the origins of Miri Piri which evolved at the time of the sixth Guru Hargobind Singh. The students prepared a documentary of Punjab State War Heroes Memorial and Museum.

Prize distribution function organised

Rose Buds Public School organized 26th annual prize distribution function at Dashmesh Auditorium, GNDU, Amritsar. The successful students in various fields were honoured during the function. Paramjeet Kaur Dhillon, founder principal of Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, honoured the event as chief guest. Rashmi Sharma, principal, Doon International, Hoshiarpur, was invited as guest of honour. MD Narinderpal Singh, principal Harpreet Kaur and all other dignitaries attended an orientation programme. School rewarded the students based on 33 categories such as spell bee, speedy reader and tech ninja, etc. Students were also rewarded for their excellence in academics based on O, A+, A, A-, B+ and B categories. One hundred and nine students got O level category awards, 69 students A+,43 students A, 19 students B+, and 26 students got B level category award.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

