Never said anything against farmers’ interests: Taranjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

A day after activists of farmer unions showed black flags to Taranjit Singh, the BJP candidate for Lok Sabha constituency here, he said he too belongs to the farmer community and had never said anything against the interests of the agrarian society. Sandhu said he strongly advocated increase in farmers’ income.

“At present, per kilo price of peas here is Rs 35. These are being sold at Rs 350 per kilo in Dubai and Rs 1,300 in England. The international airport is using only 20 per cent of its cargo capacity. If the capacity is utilised to its fullest, then a local farmer can benefit from the export of agricultural produce,” he said.

Sandhu said his grandfather Teja Singh Samundri had left the service of the British Army to serve the community. Sandhu said his grandfather had to bear atrocities of the British and laid down his life in service of the religion and community.

Sandhu said he too had come to Amritsar to serve its people and was ready to face all hurdles which his opponents would create in his way. An advocate of a global identity for the holy city, Sandhu said unions should question why the cargo facility at the airport was not being utilised.

The BJP candidate said no one can show anything to claim that he had ever said or done anything against interests of farmers. Sandhu said he fully supports the community’s demand for hike in income from agriculture.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha