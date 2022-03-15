New beginnings

Amritsar, March 14

At the start of new year — Nanakshahi Samvat 554 — a large number of pilgrims paid obeisance at the Golden Temple on Monday. After the bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib, Diwan Hall, hazuri raagi jatha of Bhai Simarpreet Singh of Golden Temple connected the sangat with Gurbani kirtan. Ardas (prayer) was offered by Bhai Prem Singh and kathawachak (narrator) Giani Jaswant Singh recited the holy Hukamnama for the sangat.