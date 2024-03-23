 New DC has his task cut out in border district : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • New DC has his task cut out in border district

New DC has his task cut out in border district

New DC has his task cut out in border district

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, March 22

The new Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal will have his hands full in grappling with the problems that this district is beset with.

Every DC in the last 15 years has had his own agenda of development. When they were shifted, some had excellent results to show while others faded into oblivion after making below-par efforts. All eyes are now on the new incumbent. Residents say they are sure he must be well-versed with the principle of Archimedes’ lever which says: “Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it and I shall move the world.” In other words, if a DC is given proper facilities and is surrounded by a suitable work environment, he can change the face of this border district.

Sarangal joined office today in the morning.

The first and foremost challenge for the new incumbent is the repair, re-carpeting and reconstruction of the perennially decrepit 25 km stretch of the Gurdaspur-Mukerian road. Rs 18 crore has already been sanctioned for this project. Such is its condition that commuters often have to take their vehicles for wheel-realignment once they have travelled on it. Such is its reputation that residents, on more than one occasion, have demanded a probe. They say the focus of the inquiry should be on how many times the road has been repaired by the PWD in the last 20 years and how much money has been spent on it.

The DC will have to go full throttle ahead in this venture keeping in view its strategic importance. The Tibri cantonment is located on this road. Cane farmers use this stretch to take their produce to sugar-mills. Significantly, it links Gurdaspur to Hoshiarpur and Chandigarh.

Politically speaking, Sarangal will have to be on the same page with AAP leader and Halqa in-charge of Gurdaspur Raman Bahl. Any misunderstanding between the two will have the potential to jeopardise development projects. On the contrary, if the two work in harmony, together they can negate the thinking that nothing ever gets built on schedule or within budget.

Out of a total of seven assembly seats this district has, five are represented by Congress MLAs. The new officer will have to play the trapeze artist to near perfection if he has to keep the Opposition MLAs in good humour. Many of these legislators are in the habit of using language that will not exactly be music to the ears of the officer.

Villagers, for whom change is anathema, will have to be told that the changes they dread the most may have their salvation inherent in it. Ex-DC Himanshu Aggarwal had started the concept of ‘Abaad camps’ in border villages. This meant the entire district administration machinery is shifted to a particular village near the Pakistan border where villagers get their administrative work done. Sarangal should continue with these camps.

The traffic chaos also needs to be sorted out. Not long ago, shopkeepers were asked to use their basements for parking purposes because, according to municipal committee rules, these cannot be used for any other purpose. However, the matter still awaits resolution. If basements are indeed used for parking, 80 per cent of the traffic woes will be taken care of. Here, the new officer will have to counter the shopkeepers’ lobby which enjoys immense political patronage.

The DC would also do well to drive to the Keshopur wetland, one of Asia’s biggest wetlands. He will see how encroachments on roads have reduced their width to barely 10 feet at some places. The eco-tourists have stopped coming because it is not possible for them to drive to the wetland. Residents also demand that the new DC should hold an inquiry into why the Tourist Interpretation Centre (TIC) at the wetland is not being used. This may open a can of worms for both the wildlife and tourism departments. Himanshu Aggarwal did mark a probe but what happened after that is not known to anybody. Many claim the inquiry got buried in the sands of time “because there were too many influential stakeholders involved.”

The biggest problem for Sarangal will be how to stop the flow of heroin in the city’s alleys. Already the phenomenon has reached alarming proportions. The sooner the scourge is nipped in the bud, the better it will be.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurdaspur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

2
Himachal

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

3
India

Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications

4
Trending

Any guesses on Sidhu Moosewala’s brother’s name? Watch the singer’s legacy shine yet again on Times Square

5
India

Now, Maldives turns to ‘ally’ India for debt relief

6
Diaspora

British Army celebrates Sikh festival of Holla Mohalla

7
Punjab

Election Commission appoints 5 new SSPs in Punjab

8
Punjab

AAP protests against Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protesters

9
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal arrest fallout: Will Delhi liquor case have ramifications on Punjab excise policy?

10
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court intensifies efforts to reduce case backlog

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...

Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...


Cities

View All

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases in Amritsar

3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Over 25% weapons deposited with police, gun houses so far

Army veteran writes to President, wants dignity of soldiers to be maintained

Film screenings at Majha House rooted in sub-continental turmoil

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

AAP stages protest against BJP, ED over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh: To meet rush, PGI doctors told to reach OPDs on time

Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

INDIA VOTES 2024: Five places to have auxiliary booths in Dera Bassi segment

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Security forces patrol central Delhi amid AAP call for protest at Shaheedi Park

ED failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids, says Delhi minister Atishi

I-T department searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

Aggarwal takes charge as new DC

343 centenarians from city, 75 from Nawanshahr to vote in Lok Sabha polls

64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth ~2 cr seized since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 2 cr seized since poll code imposition

Concerns arise over ‘discrepancies’ in width of under-construction footpath

607 centenarian voters, equal number of male, female in district

3 years on, man held in youth’s murder case

AAP leaders flay Centre for ED action against Kejriwal

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala