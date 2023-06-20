New DC takes charge in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, June 19
Baldeep Kaur took charge as the Deputy Commissioner here today succeeding Rishipal Singh who was transferred to Mansa about a month back. The post was lying vacant though Sandeep Rishi was given the additional charge. An IAS officer of 2012 batch, Baldeep Kaur was the Mansa DC previously before coming to Tarn Taran. She was greeted by Rajnish Arora, SDM Tarn Taran, Deepak Bhatia, SDM Khadoor Sahib, Aditya Gupta, District Revenue Officer, and other officers and employees at the District Administrative Complex. The new DC was given the guard of honour by a contingent of the Punjab Police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...