New DC takes charge in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 19

Baldeep Kaur took charge as the Deputy Commissioner here today succeeding Rishipal Singh who was transferred to Mansa about a month back. The post was lying vacant though Sandeep Rishi was given the additional charge. An IAS officer of 2012 batch, Baldeep Kaur was the Mansa DC previously before coming to Tarn Taran. She was greeted by Rajnish Arora, SDM Tarn Taran, Deepak Bhatia, SDM Khadoor Sahib, Aditya Gupta, District Revenue Officer, and other officers and employees at the District Administrative Complex. The new DC was given the guard of honour by a contingent of the Punjab Police.